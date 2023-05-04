NEWBERRY – The Newberry High School Bulldogs finished third in Region II-AA with a 3-5 region record after defeating Abbeville two weeks ago.

The 8-4 victory was led by Miyquan Darby, who pitched five innings that resulted in six strikeouts and one earned run. Darby also got things done at the plate, going 2-3 with three runs. Noah Mills was perfect at the plate going 3-3, as Liam Davenport batted 2-3. While the regular season may not have been everything the Bulldogs hoped for, they get a clean slate headed into the Class AA Upper District Three Playoffs with a chance to show they’ve grown from the lessons learned this season.