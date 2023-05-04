PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels (21-3 overall, 8-0 region) are the 2023 Region II-AA Baseball Champions after defeating the Saluda Tigers 7-3, two weeks ago.

The Rebels clinched the region title behind the arms of pitchers Jacob Clark and Kayden Myers, who combined for six strikeouts. While Clark struck out four during his 4-inning shift, Myers allowed only one hit in three innings to close the game. The 4-run difference for the win can be credited to the plate appearances of Blaire Moore and Murray Johnson, who led Mid-Carolina batters with two hits each and three RBIs from the swings of Johnson. The victory was followed by three more, as the Rebels went on the beat Whitmire, Aiken, and Saluda another time before the week was out.

Not to be outdone by their brothers in batting, the Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels are the 2023 Region II-AA Softball Champions after a 13-6 season culminating in a victory over Abbeville last week. The 8-3 victory was powered by the bat of Symari Bowers, who hit two home runs, scoring three points in total. Defensively, Gabi Riddle pitched a total of five innings to earn the win with five strikeouts to one run allowed.