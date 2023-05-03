COLUMBIA — The sprinters and jumpers from the Newberry men’s and women’s track and field teams competed this past Saturday at the University of South Carolina’s USC Open, setting three new program records in addition to hitting a pair of national qualifying marks.

The men’s 4×100 relay quartet of Jeremiah Mack (Moncks Corner), Kalyn Cook (Lexington), Davison Wright (Roebuck) and Eric Jordan (Ellenwood, Ga.) took home sixth-place in a field with several Division I programs. Their time of 40.63 seconds is a Newberry record and meets the DII national qualifying mark.

Cook, the South Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week earlier this season, was unfortunately lost for the season due to injury in the 100-meter dash.

“It was a bittersweet weekend because we had some amazing performances, but we lost Kalyn Cook for the season with an injury,” Newberry’s Director of Track and Field/Cross Country, Jimmy Stephens, said. “He was the anchor of our 4×100 relay and on track to be the first Wolf to qualify for Nationals.”

Sarah Abumere (Waynesboro, Ga.) also set new program records in the 100- and 200-meter events with respective times of 11.97 and 23.87 seconds. Abumere’s 200-meter time hit the national qualifying mark.

“It was a record-setting day for our sprints and distance groups. Both groups have been putting in work and the results we are getting is a direct reflection of that,” said Head Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Coach Mashario Morton.

“This is the last meet before Conference Championships, so it was important for us to iron out the last bit of kinks and set the tone for the next meet. Coach Washington, Coach Sherman and Coach Hutchinson have done a great job turning the groups around in their first years with the team.”

Alaya Lindquist’s (Loganville, Ga.) 1500-meter run in 5:05.17 was the third mark to top the Newberry record books on Saturday.

Stephen Phan (Little River) earned a fourth-place result and beat half the field in the pole vault, clearing the 3.68-meter (12 feet, 0.75 inch) bar.

“It has been a long, grinding season and our guys are ready for Conference,” Stephens said. “We will rest up this week and a few of our student-athletes will get a final tune-up meet in this Saturday at Georgia Southern.

“It is very exciting to see our student-athletes improve every week. I am so proud of our coaches and student-athletes. They have worked extremely hard this season and it is showing.”