WHITMIRE – The Whitmire Wolverines (10-14 overall, 4-3 region) finished their region schedule on a high note exactly two weeks ago, beating Calhoun Falls Charter School by a combined score of 33-1 over two games.

The first game of the doubleheader only lasted four innings after the Blue Flashes failed to respond to the Wolverines’ nine runs in the second inning. Sophomore Blake Stribble (1-2) was credited with the pitching victory after striking out three in the shutout. The bats in the first game were led by senior catcher Will Livingston, who was 2-3 with 3 RBIs, in the 15-0 victory.

Eight-grade pitcher Rhett William (3-0) continued the domination in the second game as he authored a 3-inning no-hitter, striking out eight Calhoun Falls players. Game one’s pitcher, Blake Stribble, was there to harass the opponent again as he batted 2-2 with 3 RBIs. However, senior Andrew Hill did the most damage as he hit 3-3 with 5 RBIs in a game that included 16 runs in the first inning before being called over after three innings with a score of 18-1 in favor of the Wolverines.

Unfortunately, the back-to-back region victories could not be replicated later in the week as Whitmire was defeated by neighboring teams Mid-Carolina and Clinton. The skid continued as errors and other missteps led to defeats at the hands of Abbeville and Landrum to finish out the regular season, last week. However, finishing third in Region II-A bodes well as the Wolverines start their hunt for a district championship.