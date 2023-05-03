WINGATE — The No. 4 seeded Newberry College softball team’s (29-19, 14-10 South Atlantic Conference) bid at the South Atlantic Conference Softball Championship came to an end by the No. 5 seeded Carson-Newman Eagles (30-15, 13-11 SAC). The Eagles took the 10 a.m. matchup by a final score of 7-1.

Junior Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) received the loss for her four innings of work in the circle. She struck out five batters and allowed four runs.

After a scoreless first inning, the Eagles added one run in the top of the second and two in the top of the fourth inning. Another solo home run in the top of the fifth inning pushed the Eagles’ lead to 4-0.

The Wolves notched their first two hits of the game in the bottom of the fifth, one of which was an RBI single by junior Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.).

After a scoreless sixth inning from both sides, the Eagles added three more runs in the top of the seventh and took the game 7-1.