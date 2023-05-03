WINGATE, N.C. – In the final game of the day at the South Atlantic Conference Softball Championship’s Wingate site, the No. 4 seeded Newberry College softball (29-18, 14-10 SAC) defeated the No. 8 seeded Anderson Trojans 5-4.

Junior Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) received the win for her complete-game, seven-inning performance against the Trojans. Friday’s victory was her second complete game victory over the Trojans this season. Sophomore designated player Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.) recorded all 4 of the Wolves’ RBIs and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Additionally, Yahaira Williams (Key West, Fla.), who scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, was pinch running for Turner.

After giving up one run in the top of the first, Turner drove in two runs to take the lead with a one-out 2-RBI double in the bottom of the first inning.

The Trojans answered with two runs of their own in the top of the second with an RBI double and a runner that reached by an error. Each play brought in one run and the Wolves trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the second inning.

But it wasn’t until the bottom of the third inning, following a lead-off single from junior first baseman Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.) that Turner gave the Wolves another lead. She hit a 2-run shot behind the right field fence and the Wolves led 4-3.

That lead held until the Trojans tied the game 4-4 with a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning.

But the Wolves had the final say as junior third baseman Hailey Hill (Summerville) hit a single to the Trojans’ second baseman who missed their first baseman with her throw, allowing Williams to come around and score the game-ending run. The Wolves took the win-or-go-home game 5-4 and sent Anderson packing back to the Palmetto State.