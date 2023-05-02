NEWBERRY — Freshman of the Year Bennett Roemer (Bluffton) proved that he earned that title as he led the No. 10 Newberry College (37-9) baseball team to a 6-1 win over the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round of the South Atlantic Conference tournament at the Smith Road Complex on Saturday, April 29.

Roemer tossed the second straight complete game for the Wolves, matching sophomore Ethan LeBron’s (Lexington) feat from an evening ago. In his nine innings of work he average just a hit an inning while only allowing one run to score in the contest. He was able to fan five batters along the way and walking just one.

He got run support from his teammates as well with senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) recording a pair of RBIs while sophomore Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) recorded a pair in the contest as well. Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) was able to turn in the other RBI in the contest. Overall, the Wolves were able to scatter 11 hits.

The Wolves wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as they were able to plate a trio of runs in the opening frame. After a lead-off error, the Wolves were able to string together back-to-back singles to bring around the first run of the inning and give Newberry the 1-0 lead. A sacrifice bunt moved two runners into scoring position and a two-RBI single by Faircloth in the late goings of the frame plated two more runs for the Scarlet and the Gray as they took the 3-0 lead out of the top half.

A trio of runs found their way onto the scoreboard in the top of the second as the Wolves, the designated visiting team in the contest, were able to further their lead. A walk, a sacrifice bunt and a single left the Wolves with a pair of runners in scoring position for LeBron to drive them both in, increasing the Wolves lead to five. A sacrifice fly by Marine gave the Wolves their sixth and final run of the contest, taking the 6-0 lead in the second.

Lenoir-Rhyne was able to pick up a run in the bottom of the third but the Wolves were able to shut them down the rest of the way as Roemer was able to work out of multiple jams in the contest. While the Newberry offense was unable to score a run after the second, the defense and pitching kept Lenior-Rhyne off the board as well, giving them the 6-1 win.