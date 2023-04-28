NEWBERRY – For the second time in program history, a Newberry Wolf has been named the men’s tennis Player of the Year in the South Atlantic Conference. Sophomore Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) earned the conference’s top individual honor.

Along with Bivol’s award, the Wolves earned three all-conference selections.

Unsurprisingly, Bivol was also named to the all-conference first team singles. He posted a 16-2 record on the season and was undefeated, 12-0, in SAC play. The sophomore played every match at No. 1 singles for the Wolves and is ranked the No. 44 player in the country by the ITA.

Joining Bivol as an all-conference singles selection is fellow sophomore Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany). With a 6-3 conference record, Grabia earned third team honors. He was 11-3 overall on the season.

The two sophomores met in the middle for their honors as all-conference doubles, earning a second-team nod. The pair posted a 10-2 conference record and played every SAC match at No. 1 doubles for the Wolves.