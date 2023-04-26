NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (12-5, 9-1 South Atlantic Conference) overcame a four-goal fourth quarter deficit to force overtime and win the regular-season finale, 11-10, on Emma Jobs’ (Sherwood Park, Alberta) game-winner four minutes into the extra frame.

Jobs was able to make an evasive spin maneuver to dodge a Lenoir-Rhyne (7-10, 6-4 South Atlantic Conference) defender, firing home a shot from just outside the crease for her second of the night to the bottom left corner.

With the win, Newberry is guaranteed a first-round bye in the SAC Tournament as the No. 2 seed, meaning they will meet an opponent to be determined in the semifinals on Friday, April 28 at the Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.

Newberry’s 12 wins are a program record, as are its nine wins in conference play. Likewise, the Wolves’ .706 overall winning percentage and .900 conference winning percentage are new program-bests.

Joining Jobs in the two-goal category were Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.), Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.) and Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada). Jenny Bates (Sherwood Park, Alberta), Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) and Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) completed the scoring for Newberry with one goal each.

It was tough sledding in the early portion of the game for the Wolves, making the win all the more impressive. After Bates assisted Johnston on the game’s first goal four minutes in, the Bears scored four unanswered goals over the final 10:59 of the first quarter to take a 4-1 lead into the second.

Both teams hit a lengthy dry spell in the second stanza before Todd broke through at the 9:19 mark with her first of the night. Todd then became the facilitator, finding Bates a minute later for a woman-up goal to trim the deficit to one at 4-3.

The Bears got one back with 4:50 left in the first half to restore their two-goal lead, but Jobs’ first of the game a minute later brought the Wolves back within a goal. Lenoir-Rhyne responded with a trio of goals to close the first half with an 8-4 lead.

Just as at the beginning of the second quarter, neither team found the back of the net for an extended duration to start the second half, though senior Plumer changed that story with an unassisted goal with 6:02 left in the third to make it 8-5.

That was the only score of the quarter, setting the stage for the fourth with the Wolves down three.

Todd got things going in the final 15 minutes with her second about a minute in, further cutting into the Lenoir-Rhyne advantage to make it 8-6. A pair of Bears goals stymied Newberry momentarily before the Scarlet and Grey made their final push.

Elias started it off with a goal just over halfway through the fourth, followed by another goal on the advantage by Richardson – from Plumer – to cut the Bears’ lead in half.

Plumer then scored one of her own to make it 10-9, and found Johnston for the equalizer with 1:28 to play.

A frenetic final minute of regulation yielded no goals, sending the game to a six-minute golden-goal overtime period where Jobs ended it.

Despite needing overtime to earn the victory, the Wolves controlled the game as they outshot the Bears 34-20, with 32 of those coming on net. Newberry also had six fewer turnovers than did Lenoir-Rhyne (21-15), won more draw controls (14-10) and corralled more ground balls (22-16).

As mentioned previously, Newberry will now await the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 quarterfinal game in the SAC Tournament. Game time for the Wolves’ semifinal matchup is at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the Sportsplex in Matthews.