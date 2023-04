NEWBERRY — After a competitive weekend against Wingate, the Newberry College baseball team dropped in the latest national polls released by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, as announced on Wednesday, April 19.

The Wolves now sit ranked No. 16 in the country and still remain the highest ranked South Atlantic Conference team in the polls. The Spartans of Tampa, the Wolves final regular season opponent in the middle of May sits at No. 3 in the rankings.