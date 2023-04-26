GREENWOOD — The No. 6/11 Newberry College women’s tennis team (16-3, 10-2 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Lander Bearcats (10-9, 3-4 PBC) in their final regular season match of the season, 4-2.

Junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) started the Wolves off with a 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. Freshmen Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) secured the doubles point with a 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Chamoun secured her 20th singles victory in 21 appearances this season with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles. Vernon then cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 6 singles, putting the Wolves one win away from taking the match. Freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) secured the match with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles.

Miralles’ singles match was suspended in the second set due to the Wolves and Bearcats playing a play-to-clinch format match.