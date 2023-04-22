MANHEIM, Pa. – Last season’s performances, particularly in the classroom, led to the first postseason award for Newberry wrestling. Eight wrestlers were named NWCA 2023 Scholar-Americans for Division II: Armando Acosta (Gainesville, Fla.), Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.), Timothy Decatur (Goldsboro, N.C.), Devan Moore (Baxely, Ga.), John Parker (Temecula, Calif.), Zach Shupp (Fairfield, Ohio), Nolan Wheeler (Dahlonega, Ga.) and P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach).

This adds another accolade for wrestlers Fields, Moore, Shupp and Wunderlich, as the four were NCAA Qualifiers at the 2022 NCAA Championships for Division II. Acosta, Parker and Wheeler have their first postseason honor after solid contributions to the Wolves campaign, with Decatur the regular starter at 133 lbs before being lost for the season with a season-ending injury.

A total of 318 individuals were honored as 2023 Scholar All-Americans from 57 institutions. Of those 318, 94 of the 2023 NCAA Division II 180 National Qualifiers were honored, with 54 All-Americans making the list. Of the 318 honorees, 40 were honored with perfect 4.0 GPAs. In order for a student-athlete to be nominated to the Division II Scholar All-American Team, they must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with that benchmark at 3.25 for those who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships and a 3.0 for those who were All-Americans at the 2023 Nationals. Wrestlers must have competed in four dates of competition.