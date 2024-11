NEWBERRY — Savannah Jordan (North Myrtle Beach) of the Newberry College track and field team was announced as the Varsity Gems South Atlantic Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, last week.

Jordan, a sophomore, competed in the Newberry Hub-City Invitational this past Friday in Spartanburg – her first event of the season – and had a second-place showing in the javelin throw competition. Her throw of 30.58 meters (100 feet, 4 inches) is also a personal-best.