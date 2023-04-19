NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy (2-5) played host to King Academy last week after players returned from Spring Break, and almost got the win in their second game this season against rival King Academy.

Things started well enough for the Eagles as they held a solid 2-run lead heading into the last two innings. However, King Academy saved their strongest play for the end as they scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game, then scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning to settle the matter at 4-3 and take the season sweep.

Errors played a vital role in the loss as only two of King Academy’s four runs were earned runs. A second game was planned last week against Oconee Christian, but rain led to the contest being delayed until April 25.