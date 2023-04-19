HARTSVILLE — For the first time this season, the Newberry College men’s tennis team (8-9, 5-6 South Atlantic Conference) claimed a 6-1 victory on the road. They defeated the Coker Cobras (3-14, 2-9 SAC). It is the third match of the spring season in which the Wolves secured six or more points.

The Wolves began with wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. Sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) took a 6-4 victory at No. 1 doubles while sophomore Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) and freshman Lucas Mruk (Sugar Hill, Ga.) secured a 7-5 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Bivol, ranked No. 44 in singles play by the ITA, secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Senior Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) bounced back from a doubles defeat to easily secure a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles, putting the Wolves one point away from securing the match. That would have to wait as Grabia fell on court three in three sets: 6-4, 0-6, 3-6.

Fritz secured the match with a 6-1, 7-5 victory at No. 4 singles. Senior Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) added a point for the Wolves with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles. Mruk rounded out the match with a three set: 7-6, 4-6, 11-9 victory at No. 6 singles, giving the Wolves the 6-1 victory.