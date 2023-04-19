HARTSVILLE — Behind 10 hits and a 7-inning complete game from junior Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.), the Newberry College softball team (26-15, 12-8 South Atlantic Conference) took game two of their doubleheader 5-0 to split the midweek set with the Coker Cobras (18-20, 4-14 SAC). The Cobras took game one by a tight 2-1 margin with a walk-off single.

Despite out-hitting the Cobras in game one, the Wolves fell in the contest. Starter Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) threw 5 innings in the circle and allowed just one run and two hits. She struck out 2 batters and received no decision. Junior Allly Sullivan (Campobello) received the loss for her 1 2/3 innings pitched. The Wolves sole run came on a solo home run by sophomore catcher Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.) in the second inning.

Chestnut recorded her fifth consecutive complete game. Over that span she has allowed just 3 runs in 33 innings pitched, none of which were allowed in her last three starts. She struck out 12 batters in Wednesday’s victory while giving up just four hits. Junior third baseman Hailey Hill (Summerville) collected two of the team’s five RBIs with a single and a solo home run.

Game one:

After a quiet first inning, Turner led off the top of the second with a solo home run to open the scoring in game one. Hill was hit by a pitch with two outs, but a ground ball ended the inning for the Wolves. Newberry collected two two-out hits in the top of the third, but a fly ball left both runners stranded.

The Cobras threatened in the bottom of the third after a two-out error put runners on the corners, but Foster induced a ground ball back to herself that ended the inning.

A lead-off double came back to bite the Wolves in the bottom of the fifth as the runner reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a dribbler to the Wolves’ catcher. Foster recomposed herself and stranded two runners on base, leaving the game tied 1-1.

With runners on first and second, two Wolves were unable to find their way on, stranding the pair.

After Sullivan hit the lead-off batter with a pitch, two sacrifice bunts put the runner on third with two outs and the Cobras walked the game off with a single into left field.

Game two:

As she’s done in her previous five starts, Chestnut came out and dominated her opposition. Six of the first nine outs she collected were via strike out. Over that same stretch, the Wolves added 4 runs to their total.

The first run came in the top of the first as junior first baseman Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.) hit a sacrifice fly into right field. Freshman shortstop Melanie Carr (Davie, Fla.), who Brogdon scored in the first, picked up an RBI of her own with a two-out single in the second inning. Freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) and Hill each collected RBI hits in the third inning, giving the Wolves a 4-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.

The Wolves picked up two more hits in the fourth but were unable to manufacture a run. But in the fifth inning, Hill hit a solo shot to bring the game to its final score of 5-0.

With runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh, Chestnut struck out two consecutive batters before getting the final batter of the game to foul out to Hill at third, securing the win for the Wolves 5-0.