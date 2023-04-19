HARTSVILLE — The Wolves started fast and never looked back as they traveled to Coker University to take on the Cobras, and with nine different goal scorers, Newberry took the battle between South Atlantic Conference teams, 20-9

The Wolves were on the attack all night long, they out shot the Cobras 28-16, with 26 of the shots all coming on goal. The visitors were more clinical from the free position, as Newberry converted two of four to finish with a 50% conversion rate. .

Coker had trouble converting from their free positions, as they only converted two out of seven, showing the effects of the combination of good goalie work from Mackenzie Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.), who went on to get the win in 60 minutes of action with three saves, and the defense of the Wolves, who caused seven turnovers on the night. Dorr moved to 6-5 on the year.

Sixteen draw controls and 13 ground balls from Newberry led in both categories, compared to the 14 draw controls and eight ground balls from Coker.

Leading the way in scoring for the Wolves was Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.), fresh off of being named the SAC Offensive Player of the Week on April 10, and Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.) with four goals apiece, with Plumer adding three assists to her already program record. Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) and Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada) followed behind with hat tricks (with an assist from Elias), and Emma Jobs (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) added a brace. Hanna Bond (Falls Church, Va.), Mackenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.), Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) and Lana Howell (Aurora, Colo.) all scored a goal each to round out the scoring for Newberry.