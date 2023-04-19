NEWBERRY — The No. 6 ranked Newberry College (31-6, 15-2 SAC) baseball team was able to pick up a doubleheader sweep of Catawba at home in a league doubleheader on Monday, April 10. The Wolves took home the 7-0 win in the opener while taking home the 7-1 decision in the nightcap. With the first win today, the Wolves tied the fastest team to reach the 30-win mark in a season with 36, matching the 2019 season.

The pitching staffs for the Wolves were front and center on the day with freshman Bennett Roemer (Bluffton) and sophomore Tyler Chinpire (Jupiter, Fla.) picking up wins on the day, both staying perfect in conference action on the season. Junior Henry Gibson (Walterboro) led the Wolves with a trio of RBIs between the two contests while five Wolves posted multiple hits in either contest.

Game One:

Newberry was able to quickly strike in the bottom of the first inning after quickly retiring the Indians in the top of the frame. A lead-off double by sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) got the ball rolling while a sacrifice bunt pushed him just 90 feet away. He scampered that final distance on a wild pitch that gave Newberry the early 1-0 lead.

A pitcher’s duel ensued over the next four innings as the hurlers for each side kept the other off the scoreboard until the Wolves were able to add three to their tally in the bottom of the fifth. A hit batter, a walk and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position for the Wolves as a hard ground out brought around the first run with the second crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly. A single through the left side of the infield by sophomore Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, P.R.) plated the third run of the afternoon, giving Newberry the 4-0 lead.

Another trio of runs were posted on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth with the Wolves adding two runs on a single wild pitch and an RBI-single by senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) wrapped up the Wolves 7-0 win in the opener.

Game Two:

The scoring momentum from the opening contest of the day carried over to the first inning of the nightcap as the Wolves were able to post a trio of runs on the board. Ford kicked off the game with a single and a stolen base while advancing to third on an error before junior Jacob LeBron (Lexington) drove him in with an RBI-single. Velez posted a RBI later in the inning with a sacrifice squeeze before sophomore Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) doubled up the middle to drive in the third run of the frame and gave the Wolves the 3-0 lead.

Another run was added to the tally in the bottom of the third while another three runs were added in the bottom of the fourth. A wild pitch and a pair of singles drove in all the runs for the Wolves, giving them the 7-0 lead. An unfortunate defensive miscue led to the lone run on the day for the Indians, but Newberry was able to shut them down the rest of the way, taking home the 7-1 win.