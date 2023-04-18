HARTSVILLE, — Fresh off of their No. 6 ranking in the first NCAA Division II southeast regional poll of the season, the Newberry College women’s tennis team (14-3, 9-2 South Atlantic Conference) rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Coker Cobras (4-13, 3-8 SAC).

The Wolves took all three matches to secure the doubles point. Junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) first secured a 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles. Senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) and junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India), in their second match together, secured a 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles. Freshmen Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) then rounded out doubles play with a 6-3 victory of their own at No. 3 doubles.

Cardenas kicked off singles play with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles. The Cobras then fought back by taking the match at No. 1 singles over Singh, making her first appearance of the season at the position, 2-6, 3-6. The match was then tied as Vernon fell at No. 5 singles 1-6, 6-7. The Wolves regained the momentum in the final three singles matches.

Chamoun, playing again at her usual No. 2 singles, took a 6-3, 6-0 victory. Harfield then took a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 6 singles and Miralles rounded out the match with a 6-2 victory in consecutive sets to secure the point at No. 4 singles and give the Wolves the 5-2 edge over the Cobras.