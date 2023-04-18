GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – A game of runs determined the outcome of the battle of South Atlantic Conference with Newberry going on a late run to pull away and secure a sixth straight win.

A first half that got off to a slow start for both teams (5-3 at the halfway mark), the Pioneers and the Wolves took turns going on scoring runs, but it was Newberry’s offense that showed up in the big moments to extend the lead with clutch goals. Despite the low score of the game, both teams fired plenty of shots with the visitors sending off more than Tusculum, 32 to 23. Newberry showed how important the free-position became in the game as the Wolves scored 4-9 to the Pioneers 1-7. The teams were fairly even in statistical categories (Tusculum 14-11 in saves, Newberry 17-16 in ground balls, and Newberry 11-10 in draw controls), but the main difference was in the turnover department as Tusculum’s 22 turnovers to the Wolves 18 ultimately created more scoring chances for Newberry.

Leading the way in the scoring department was Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) with a hat trick. Three Wolves each scored two goals in Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.), Hanna Bond (Falls Church, Va.) and Jenny Bates (Sherwood Park, Alberta). Emma Jobs (Sherwood Park, Alberta) and Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.) scored a goal themselves, with the senior midfielder playing a crucial part in this game with four assists, two ground balls, six draw controls and a caused turnover. Richardson led the way with four ground balls, and senior Madalyn Messersmith (Kent Island, Md.) caused the most turnovers with two. Mackenzie Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) held it down in between the sticks by saving a whopping 11 shots out of the 17 faced, showing how important she was in the game. She moves to 7-5 on the year.