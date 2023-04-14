NEWBERRY — Following two complete games in which she allowed just two runs total, junior pitcher Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) was named the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Pitcher of the Week.

Chestnut threw eight innings in her first appearance of the week against Mars Hill. She allowed just three hits in the contest and pitched six-and-a-third innings of shutout softball before finally giving up two runs in the seventh. The Wolves held the Lions scoreless in the top of the eighth and walked the game off in the bottom of that same inning. She recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts in the eight-inning affair.

The Wolves provided Chestnut with the most run support she’s received all season in her shutout victory against Anderson. Her two hits allowed is the second-lowest mark for the Trojans this season and is tied for the lowest allowed by a Newberry pitcher in the 2023 campaign. The Mount Dora, Fla. native posted a 1.08 ERA across her two appearances.