NEWBERRY – The reigning South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis player of the year is back atop the conference once again. Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) earned the Varsity Gems South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis player of the week for her victories against Emory and Henry, last week. The Panama City native is ranked No. 70 nationally in singles and play and is a part of the 41st ranked pairing in doubles play with senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France).

The Wolves competed in just one match for the voting period and Castaneda made the most of it. Competing at No. 1 doubles with Chamoun, the pair gave up just one game on their way to a 6-1 victory over the Wasps. The seniors are 15-0 in doubles competition this season and have competed at No. 1 doubles in every match.

Competing in No. 1 singles as well, Castaneda took 12 straight games to claim a 6-0, 6-0 victory for the Wolves. She is 15-2 this season in singles play and has played all but one match at No. 1 singles.