NEWBERRY — For the first time in the 2023 campaign, a Newberry Wolf was named the Varsity Gems South Atlantic Conference men’s tennis player of the week. Sophomore Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) earned the honors for his singles and doubles victories against Emory and Henry, helping the Wolves earn a 7-0 sweep of the Wasps. The Bordeaux native is currently ranked No. 48 by the ITA.

Bivol competed at No. 1 doubles with fellow sophomore Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) and the pair secured a 6-3 victory, their ninth of the season as a pair. Bivol is 12-4 in doubles competition this season. Competing at No. 2 singles, Bivol cruised to a two-set, 6-1, 6-2, victory. Primarily playing No. 1 singles, Bivol is 13-2 this season in singles competition.