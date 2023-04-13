NEWBERRY – After a win Saturday on Senior Day, the Newberry men’s lacrosse team (8-4, 4-3 South Atlantic Conference) rose to No. 16 in the Division II Poll from Inside Lacrosse, released this Monday.

Winners of three straight games and currently the occupants of the No. 5 seed in the SAC, the Wolves were able to take care of business against Catawba over the weekend on a rainy afternoon at Setzler Field, winning 13-7.

James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) led the way with a hat trick, while senior Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) and Briley Maxwell (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) each scored a pair. Six other Wolves scored a goal to bring their final tally to 13.