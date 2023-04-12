SALISBURY, N.C. — After falling in game one of their doubleheader against the Catawba Indians (22-14, 10-8 SAC) 8-0, the Newberry College softball team (25-14, 11-7 South Atlantic Conference) returned the favor and completed a run-rule victory of their own 10-0 in game two to split the doubleheader. Both games lasted five innings.

Sophomore pitcher Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) received the loss in game one. She gave up five of the Indians’ eight runs.

Junior pitcher Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) threw her third consecutive complete game. Chestnut has thrown a team-high six complete games this season. Junior third baseman Hailey Hill (Summerville) led the team in RBIs with four as she hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to push the Wolves to 10 runs.

Game one:

After the Wolves went down in order in the top of the first, the Indians quickly got off to a 3-0 lead with a home run three batters into the game. Catawba added two more runs in the rest of the inning and left the first frame with a 5-0 lead.

The Wolves gained their first base runner in the top of the third inning when sophomore Mady Brown (Winston-Salem, N.C.) was hit by a pitch, but the Wolves were unable to manufacture a run.

The Indians added two runs in the fourth on a home run and walked the game off with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Game two:

The second game started quietly compared to the first. Both teams went quietly in the first and collected a single hit each in the second inning. The Wolves opened the scoring in the third with an RBI single from junior first baseman Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.). The Indians’ pitcher hit two consecutive batters, scoring another run for the Wolves.

The Wolves broke the game wide open in the fourth inning. With two outs and two runners in scoring position, freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) homered to center field, growing the Wolves lead to 5-0. After two singles and a walk, Brown drew a walk of her own to drive in the Wolves sixth run. Hill immediately followed with her grand slam, bringing the lead to 10-0.

Chestnut allowed just one hit the rest of the way and picked up two strikeouts in the fifth inning to secure the run-rule 10-0 victory for the Wolves.