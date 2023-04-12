ANDERSON — Finishing four spots better on the leader board than they did last year, the Newberry College women’s golf team finished seventh in the team standings at the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Championships at Cobb’s Glen Country Club in Anderson.

The Trojans of Anderson University took home the team title by 34 strokes over Wingate who finished second in the tournament. The Wolves finished the week +70, just one stroke out of sixth place and five strokes out of fifth.

Freshman Nicole Strydom (Boksburg, Z.A.) posted the best finish individually for the Wolves as she finished tied for 16th in the field, finishing the tournament with a 78 in the final round. Sophomore Julia Järvholm (Umea, Sweden) finished tied for 25th one the week, wrapping up the even with a final round 75.

Freshman Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) posted a final round score of 79 to finish alone in 27th place for the tournament while sophomore Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) matched her first-round score of 79 in her final round to finish in a tie for 31st. Junior Sofia Liden (Uppsala, Sweden) closed out the tournament with a final round score of 82 to finish in a tie for 43rd in the final standings.

The seventh place finish this season is the best finish for the Wolves at the SAC Championship since 2019.