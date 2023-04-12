DUE WEST — The No. 8 Newberry College (29-6) baseball team suffered a mid-week set back to the Flying Fleet of Erskine College, 5-2, in Due West, S.C. on Tuesday, April 4.

Sophomore Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, P.R.) led the team with three hits on the afternoon while sophomore Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) was able to post a pair, including a RBI. Sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) was able to record the only other hit on the day for the Wolves, driving in a run as well.

Neither team was able to score in the opening inning, though the Fleet were able to move a runner into scoring position. Newberry was able to score he first run of the afternoon in the top of the second as after junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) found his way aboard by getting hit by a pitch, Faircloth knocked a double down the right field line that drove Jolly around the bases and gave Newberry the 1-0 lead.

The scoreboard did not see another number posted on it until the bottom of the third when the Flying Fleet were able to even the score back at one. However, a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth by Ford swung the lead back onto the top line of the scoreboard, with the Wolves taking the 2-1 advantage. However, that lead was short lived as the Fleet added a run in the bottom of the frame and brought the score back level at two.

The two teams traded scoreless innings in the sixth, but it was the bottom of the seventh when the Fleet were able to take the lead for good, posting a trio of runs. Newberry was able to move a runner into scoring position in each of the eighth and ninth innings, but that’s where they would stay stranded as the Wolves dropped the 5-2 decision.