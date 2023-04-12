NEWBERRY — Playing on a rainy Senior Day at Setzler Field, the No. 17 Newberry men’s lacrosse team (8-4, 4-3 South Atlantic Conference) won for the third consecutive game, this one over the Indians of Catawba (2-9, 2-5 SAC).

Among the Senior Day honorees for the Wolves on Saturday were Caleb Forga (Belleville, Mich.); Garet McMahon (Collingwood, Ontario, Canada); Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada); Jay Strickland (Buford, Ga.); Brock Strong (Clarington, Ontario, Canada); and Jackson Von Eschen (Sayville, N.Y.).

Starting things off for Newberry two minutes into the game was Adrian Channell (Ontario, Canada) with an unassisted goal. After a seven-minute dry spell, senior Reed got one by the Indians’ netminder for a 2-0 lead, the assist going to Briley Maxwell (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada).

James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) extended the Wolves’ edge a short while later – one of his team-leading three goals on the day – giving Newberry a 3-0 advantage after one quarter.

Senior Strong made it four unanswered Wolves goals just 20 seconds into the second quarter after corralling the loose ball from the quarter’s initial faceoff. After Catawba got one back to make it 4-1, Reed, Maxwell and Osorio scored successive goals to give Newberry a six-goal lead with less than five minutes left in the opening half.

The Indians were able to squeak one past starting goalie Ryan Erler (Smithtown, N.Y.) – who pushed his record to 3-1 – with 1:29 to go in the first half to trim their deficit to five at the half, 7-2.

The Wolves opened the second half with unassisted goals from Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) and Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) less than a minute apart, followed by a goal from Miles Jones (Jupiter, Fla.) to the bottom left corner of the net to take a commanding 10-2 lead.

Catawba scored three minutes later to cut the lead back to 10-3, which preceded a nearly seven-minute stretch without a goal for either team before Maxwell scored his second of the day to make it 11-3 with 1:11 left in the third.

Just seven seconds later, directly off the ensuing faceoff, the Indians scored to make it 11-4 after three quarters of play.

Osorio’s final goal of the day made it 12-4 about four minutes into the last quarter. Catawba then scored three goals in a row to cut the score to 12-7 with six minutes left, but a Lucas Ferreira (Ontario, Canada) goal made it 13-7 a minute later for the final score, as neither team found the back of the net over the final five minutes.

The Wolves outshot the Indians 26-17 on net, and won the turnover battle 20-13.

Newberry now sits fifth overall in the conference and has two games remaining – both road affairs next week.