NEWBERRY — On a cold rainy day at Setzler, and Senior Day, the Wolves defeated the visiting Catawba Indians, 25-2, for the ninth win of the season.

It was all Wolves from beginning to end, as the stats told the story of how the game came to be. Thirty-five shots were fired to the Indians’ eight with 32 of the shots all on goal. Catawba led with seven saves to Newberry’s five, but the story of the game was, again, the defense of the Wolves as the Indians went on to commit 26 turnovers, compared to the 16 by Newberry. The home team led with 25 ground balls and 18 draw controls, leading to the Wolves control most of the possession of the game, and with a five out of six conversion rate on free position shots, it was a total team effort and as complete of a game they have played the whole season.

Eight different Wolves scored in the game, with Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) leading the team in both goals and assists with six and three, respectively, followed by Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada) and Emma Jobs (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) each tallying five apiece. Senior Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.) added a hat trick to her decorated career, with Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) and Mackenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.) contributing a brace. Hanna Bond (Falls Church, Va.) and Lana Howell (Aurora, Colo.) capped the scoring for Newberry with one goal each.

All three goalies for the Wolves made an appearance in the game, with senior Nicole Harker (Naples, Fla.) getting the start and win in her first appearance of the season. In 30 minutes of action, she saved three of the eight shots Catawba sent her way, only surrendering one lone goal. Mackenzie Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) and Kaitlyn Lamanna (Mohnton, Pa.) each saw 15 minutes of action, with Lamanna saving two while giving up one.