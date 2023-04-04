NEWBERRY — In a game in which they were down by as many as nine runs on two separate occasions, the Newberry College softball team (24-13, 10-6 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Anderson Trojans (22-16, 7-11 SAC), 12-11 on a seventh-inning walk-off three-RBI double from sophomore Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.).

The Wolves kept the offensive momentum rolling into game two and took a dominating 17-0 victory behind junior pitcher Olivia Chestnut’s (Mount Dora, Fla.) two-hit complete game.

Freshman pitcher Jayla Jackson (Dillon) received the victory in game one for her three innings of work in the circle. She allowed no runs and just one hit while striking out three batters in the most impressive outing of her freshman year to date. Chestnut threw a complete game in game two’s run-rule victory. She allowed no runs on just two hits and struck out five batters.

Turner and junior first baseman Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.) each tallied three RBIs in game one. Brogdon led the Wolves in hitting in that game as well with four hits. The duo was tied for the most hits in the second game with three each.

Game one:

Sophomore pitcher Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) retired the side in order in the top of the first inning, but the Trojans struck for two runs on two two-out hits in the top of the second. The Trojans got seven hits in the third inning and brought home six runs, pushing their lead to 9-0.

The Wolves scratched two runs back with back-to-back RBI hits from junior right fielder Vanessa Wilson (Loganville, Ga.) and sophomore second baseman Mady Brown (Winston-Salem, N.C.). The Trojans immediately answered with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. Brogdon got half of those runs back with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, bringing the score to 11-3.

Down to their last out before the run-rule would have been enacted, freshman shortstop Melanie Carr (Davie, Fla.) hit a two-RBI single into left field, extending the game at least another inning. Freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) reached on a fielding error to give the Wolves their sixth run of the game. Brogdon followed with a two-RBI double to cut the lead to just three runs and the Wolves’ mentality went from keeping the game going to completing the comeback and winning the game.

After a quiet sixth inning from both teams and little offensive success from the Trojans in the top of the seventh inning, the Wolves came to bat needing four runs to secure the victory. Mattas secured the first of those runs with an RBI single back up the middle, loading the bases for Turner.

She delivered on her opportunity as she doubled to left center field, scoring all three runners and securing the game 12-11.

Game two:

Chestnut struck out batters for five of her first nine outs to start the game and left two runners stranded on base in the top of the first.

Turner started the game’s scoring for the Wolves with an RBI walk in the bottom of the first. Wilson followed with a two-RBI double and it was apparent the Wolves were picking up right where they left off. Senior Emily Hughes (Parrish, Fla.) brought in two more runs with a single into center field and was the last hitter faced by the Trojans’ starting pitcher. Carr added three more runs with an RBI double and Brogdon rounded out the scoring fest with a single up the middle to score Carr from second base. At the conclusion of the inning, the Wolves tallied six hits and 10 runs, bringing the score to 10-0.

The Wolves added five more runs in the third inning. Three of those runs came on a home run to left field from junior third baseman Hailey Hill (Summerville). The ball initially stayed in the park, but the Trojans’ left fielder hit the ball over the fence with her glove while attempting to catch it.

Sophomore pinch hitter Reagan Smith (Tega Cay) knocked in the final two runs of the game for the Wolves with a two-out single into left field, bringing the game to its final score of 17-0.