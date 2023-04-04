GREENWOOD — After starting the tournament in 16th place after the opening round of action, the Newberry College women’s golf team was able to rise up three places on the leader board to take home a 13th place finish in a stacked field at the Lady Bearcat Invitational at Greenwood Country Club.

Freshman Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) rebounded from an opening round 80 to shoot back-to-back 73s and lock up a 22nd place finish with a 10-over 226. Junior Sofia Liden (Uppsala, Sweden) was second on the week for the Wolves as she was able to average a seven-over 79 over the three rounds of action to finish with a 237, good enough for a tie for 53rd.

Sophomore Julia Järvholm (Umea, Sweden) was the third best finisher in the tournament for the Scarlet and the Gray as she notched a 23-over total for the tournament to secure a 57th place finish. Freshman Nicole Strydom (Boksburg, Z.A.) took home a 67th place finish as she was able to post identical rounds of 80 in the final two rounds to finish 27-over.

Sophomore Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) improved on every round throughout the week as she finished with a 29-over and took home a 70th place finish. Junior Ashton Thomas (Spartanburg) did the same as Hansen and bettered her score each round of the tournament as she finished in a tie for 92nd as the lone individual in the field for the Wolves.