LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Wrapping up their final competition in preparation for the South Atlantic Conference Tournament in two weeks, the Newberry College men’s golf team was able to turn in an eighth place finish in the stacked field at the State Farm Tennessee River Rumble at the Wind River Golf Course.

Freshman Javier Borrego Martin (Salamanca, Spain) led the way for the Wolves on the week as he was able to post rounds of 70-68-74 over the course of the tournament to finish four-under in tie for 11th on the leader board. Senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) carded rounds of 70-75-74 to finish three-over on the week and take home a 33rd place finish by himself.

Senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) turned in rounds of 74-70-76 while freshman Eric Nord (Blythewood) carded rounds of 76-74-70 to both finish four-over in the tournament, finishing right behind Jacobs in a tie for 34th place. Sophomore Carlos Camaros-Ruiz (Madrid, Spain) rounded out the finishers for the Wolves on the week with a 94th place showing.