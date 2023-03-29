COLUMBIA — A strong showing at the Weems Baskin Invitational at the University of South Carolina by the Newberry College men’s and women’s track and field teams has them feeling optimistic in the early going of the outdoor season.

Among the results over the two-day event last weekend, the Wolves established six new college records; hit two national qualifying marks; set 27 personal-bests across a platitude of categories; and five Wolves set season-bests.

Kalyn Cook (Lexington) won the 100-meter dash in 10.52 seconds. It was both a Newberry record and hit the national qualifying mark; it’s also the fourth-fastest time for men in Division II. Cook found similar success in the 200-meter dash, finishing fourth with a time of 21.21 seconds. That likewise meets the national qualifying mark, and is the 18th fastest time in DII.

“Very strong showing this weekend. Our student-athletes went out and executed everything we worked on in practice this week,” said Mashario Morton, head men’s and women’s track and field coach. “We brought home 27 personal records, five season-bests and two national qualifiers against great competition.

“Kalyn Cook was the man on fire this weekend for sure.”

Adding to the Newberry record-setters was Sarah Abumere (Waynesboro, Ga.) in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Abumere came home fifth in the 200m event, running it in 24.49 seconds – the 15th fastest time among DII women. Abumere had a top-10 finish in the 100m race as well, running it in 12.05 seconds.

“Coach (Anthony) Washington has done an amazing job pulling our sprint crew together,” Jimmy Stephens, director of track and field/cross country, said. “Our whole team stepped up against some amazing competition. It is really cool to see our team developing and growing.”

Morton added Coach Washington: “Coach has made a huge impact on our sprints program and is a vital part of the success we are seeing from that group.”

The Newberry field team had another solid showing this weekend in South Carolina too.

Sean Price (Summerville) set a school record in the javelin throw with a 51.27-meter heave (168 feet, two inches) for a sixth-place result in a field of 37.

Pole-vaulting freshman Steven Phan (Little River) slotted into the top spot in the Newberry record books, clearing the 4.1-meter bar (13 feet, 5.25 inches) for a top-10 finish.

Andrea Pascual Rivera (Tarragona, Spain), this past week’s South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, finished fifth in the women’s hammer throw field of 31. Her 48.72-meter throw (159 feet, 10 inches) keeps her atop the SAC Outdoor Performance List for the hammer throw.

“Indoor lit a fire under us and we know what we are capable of,” Morton said. “We are heading into an off-week and I look forward to us using this week to fine-tune our problem areas.”