NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s lacrosse returned to Setzler Field to take on the UVA Wise Cavaliers, over the weekend.

The Wolves seized the momentum right from the opening quarter, with Emma Jobs (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) scoring from the free position to open the scoring in the game. She doubled her scoring tally from the free position again over a minute later before UVA Wise scored two quick goals in succession with under 10 to play. The defense of the Wolves caused a shot clock violation before the home team added breathing room in the game.

Four goals scored by Jenny Bates (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada), Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada), Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.) and Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) extended the lead with under six in the quarter before another goal from the visitors made it 6-3.

Plumer added her second before Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) sent the Wolves into the second quarter with a 8-3 lead.

Defense was the game in the second period, as both teams found it a challenge to find the back of the net. Cassell Richardson scored her brace at the 12:47 mark, and, after a span of three minutes and three turnovers, the Cavaliers capitalized on a turnover from the Wolves to cut the lead to five. Lana Howell (Aurora, Colo.) pushed it back up to a six goal game before Newberry’s defense and starting goalie Kaitlyn Lamanna (Mohnton, Pa.) held the visitors in check.

The third quarter fared better for both teams in the goal-scoring category. A third quarter goal from Emma Jobs completed her hat trick early in the game from the free position, and Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) followed her lead and scored a goal of her own with 9:12 left. Elias’ second made it a nine goal game with under eight minutes to play, but that was all the scoring from the Wolves as two UVA Wise goals from Ashley Fisher set up the fourth period.

Richardson hat trick goal got the Wolves off at 13:57. Jobs scored her fourth of the game from the free position, but the rest of the game was dominated by the Cavaliers. Down but not out, Grace Golatt from UVA Wise initiated the comeback attempt at 10:26, followed by another Cavalier goal, but this time, it was from Abby Stoffelen. One minute later, the visitors caused the Wolves to cough the ball up en route to their ninth goal of the game with under nine minutes to play.

A Newberry timeout sought to slow down the Cavs, but it was only a matter of time before they came roaring back with a goal by Issie Brown at the 3:20 mark. Holding on to a five goal lead, the Wolves looked to run the rest of the clock out to all, but clinch the win, but two quick goals from the visiting team only proved to be insurance goals as the Wolves left victorious against the Cavaliers 15-12.