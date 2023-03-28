MONROE, N.C. — Picking up right where they left off in the second round, the Newberry College women’s golf team turned in an overall eighth place finish after three rounds of action at the Surratt Memorial Invitational, hosted by Wingate University at the Stonebridge Golf Club.

Newberry finished as the fourth highest South Atlantic Conference school in the tournament, turning in a three day 99-over total.

Sophomore Julia Järvholm (Umea, Sweden) and freshman Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) were each able to wrap up a final positioning of 31st on the week as they we able to finish 23-over for the tournament. Carding a 25-over week and finishing in 36th place was freshman Nicole Strydom (Boksburg, Z.A.) while junior Sofia Liden (Uppsala, Sweden) turned in a 40th place finish with a 28-over.

Competing individually this week, freshman Aubree Clements (Simpsonville) was able to turn in a 55th place finish with the a 35-over scorecard while the final member of the five scorers in sophomore Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) was able to secure a 59th place finish.