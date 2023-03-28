NEWBERRY — Continuing their season-long dominance, the Newberry College women’s tennis team (12-1, 5-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears (7-8, 3-3 SAC), 5-2, at the Oakland Tennis Center.

In doubles play, redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France), ranked 35th nationally, started off the match with a 6-2 victory on court one. Then freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) secured the point by also winning 6-2 on court three. Junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) and freshman Sofia Carenas (Bogotá, Colombia) rounded out the doubles sweep as they won 6-4 on court two.

The Wolves kept the momentum rolling into singles play as Castaneda, ranked 68th nationally in singles competition, defeated Lenoir-Rhyne’s Evgeniya Pugina, ranked 33rd nationally, in two sets 6-1, 6-4. Singh then fell on court three 6-7, 2-6, and dropped the tiebreaker 1-7.

Chamoun cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory on court two and the Wolves were one point away from securing the match. Cardenas pushed the Wolves past the finish line when she took both of her sets 6-2. Miralles added one more point for the Wolves as she captured a 6-4, 6-0 victory on court five.

Harfield hell 4-6 on court six before getting closer in the second set but still falling 6-7, and losing the tiebreaker 1-7. But with four Wolves winning in singles play and the sweep of the doubles point, the Wolves took the 5-2 victory over the Bears.