NEWBERRY — The nationally ninth-ranked Newberry College (24-4, 9-1 SAC) baseball team was able to continue to increase their winning streak as they boosted it to 12 with an 8-2 win over the Eagles of Carson-Newman, on Friday, March 24.

Junior Gunnar Erickson (Chapin) pitched seven innings of scoreless relief to pick up his third win of the season. Freshman Bennett Roemer (Bluffton) worked two innings in the start, allowing just two runs. Freshman Brody Winter (Anderson) and junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) were each able to record multiple hits on the evening with Winter knocking in a pair of runs. Junior Henry Gibson (Walterboro) batted in a pair of runs as well.

Neither team was able to produce any runs in the first inning as both starters made quick work of their opponent, but it was the Wolves who broke through on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second with one swing of the bat as Gibson knocked a dinger down the left field line to give Newberry the 1-0 lead.

However, the top of the third saw the momentum and the lead switch to the Eagles favor as they were able to plate a pair of runs in the frame and take the 2-1 advantage. The pitching staffs then took over again as it wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth when another run was added to the scoreboard. Fortunately for the Newberry faithful in attendance, it was three runs in favor of the home team as a double by Winter plated one run while a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, P.R.) and a defensive miscue brought around the other two to give Newberry the 4-2 lead.

The Wolves added another run to their tally in the bottom of the seventh as Winter was able to blast a home run that ricocheted off the light pole in left center field to increase the Wolves lead to three. The bottom of the eighth saw the Wolves lead grow by three more runs to wrap up the 8-2 final.