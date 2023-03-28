NEWBERRY, S.C. – Picking up both a ranked and conference win, the No. 12 Newberry College women’s tennis team (13-1, 6-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the No. 37 Catawba Indians 5-2, on Saturday afternoon at the Oakland Tennis Center.

Junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) kicked off doubles play with a 6-1 victory on court three. But the point came down to the match on court one as junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) and freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) fell 3-6 on court two. Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France), ranked the 35th best doubles pair in Division II by the ITA, doubled up their opponents, Carolina Correia and Sofia Hernandez of Catawba, ranked 23rd by the ITA, in a 6-3 victory to capture the doubles point.

Catawba even the match after the first singles match as Harfield fell on court six: 5-7,4-6. But the other two Wolves in the first group claimed victory as Cardenas won on in two sets on court four: 6-4, 6-2 and Chamoun fell in the first set 2-6, but dominated her opponent the rest of the way, only giving up two games in the final two sets: 6-2, 6-0.

On court one, Castaneda proved why she ranked No. 68 in all of Division II tennis as she defeated her opponent in two sets: 6-3, 6-1. With Castaneda’s victory, the Wolves secured the match against the Indians. Singh fell on court three 5-7, 4-6. Miralles rounded out the match for the Wolves with a three set victory on court five: 5-7, 6-0, 10-6, pushing the Wolves to their 5-2 victory.

“One of the best matches ever played at the Newberry tennis courts. Our guys and girls competed really well,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “Hats off for everyone. The environment was amazing. Catawba is a really strong program now and coach Mic is doing a great job.”