ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team fell to the Flagler College Saints on the road last week, 14-6.

The game got off to a quick start on the score sheet with a Flagler goal drawing first blood in the game. The Saints doubled their tally before Newberry’s Ella Todd (Maple Ridge, Canada) got the visitors on the board, and her teammate Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) got her homecoming goal as she followed up on the opening goal for the Wolves. Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) gave Newberry the lead temporarily with 5:14 left to play in the first quarter before Ella Pinder of Flagler equalized for the Saints on the man-up goal to take the festivities to the second quarter.

A second opening Flagler goal from Carly LaFerriere with a man-up set the tone early on. The Wolves were not able to take advantage as they were held scoreless for this quarter. Jessica Wright made it 5-3 before Lexie Morton added another from a free position goal in a man-up situation. The defense of the Saints made it tough for the Wolves as turnovers plagued the team and limited the scoring opportunities of the visitors (10 in the quarter). The seventh goal from Carley Tepel from the free position cemented what became a big quarter for the home team heading to halftime.

Newberry gained traction this quarter, but the Saints held their grip on the game with another strong effort on both sides. Maintaining the trend of the game, Flagler scored the first goal from Ella Pinder, and the struggles continued for the Wolves offensively. They outshot the home team nine to six in the quarter, but five saves from Lauren Ribadeneira made things very tough for the visitors. Two goals within two minutes made it a 10-3 ballgame for the Saints, but Jenny Bates (Sherwood Park, Alberta) scored a goal to end the almost two quarter goal drought to give the Wolves something to look forward to in the final period.

Carley Tepel’s 10th goal of the season kicked the fourth quarter off, but Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) quickly answered for the Wolves to make it 5-11. The call was answered, but by the Saints as Jessica Wright scored her 11th goal of the season to counter the goal from Elias. Marissa Plumer (Kent Island, Md.) cut the lead in half with her free position goal with 6:20 left, but it was all the Wolves cut muster as two late goals from Sydney Onega and Kate Piscopo put the game out of reach as Newberry came out on the losing side, 14-6 against the Saints