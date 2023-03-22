WISE, Va. — The No. 23 Newberry College (22-4, 8-1 SAC) baseball team was able to extend their winning streak as they picked up their tenth straight win with a 19-16 win over the Cavaliers of UVA Wise on March 19.

Sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) led the Wolves with five RBIs in the contest as he went 4-for-5 at the dish in the contest, followed closely behind by sophomore Hunter French (Minneola, Fla.) who posted four RBIs in the game on two hits. Senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.), junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) and sophomore Jesse Free (Moncks Corner) were each able to record multiple RBIs in the contest.

The Wolves put seven pitchers out on the mound in the contest with junior Wyatt Carey (Charlestown, N.H.) picking up his first win for the Wolves on the year. Senior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) picked up his second save in as many days.

For the first time in the series the Cavaliers jumped out the lead in the first as they were able to post three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. However, the Wolves were able to pull back to within one run in the top of the second as after a hit batter and a walk, Free moved both runners up into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. French then recorded two of his RBIs in the contest as he blasted a double down the left field line to bring around a pair and bring the score to 3-2.

The Cavaliers responded in the bottom of the frame with four runs off one swing as they knocked a grand slam to extend their lead to 7-2. The top of the third would be a different story as the Wolves were able to start the inning with three straight hits to plate one run and leave a pair of runners on the paths. A single by Free and a double by French brought around a trio for Newberry to put them within just one run on the Cavaliers.

A two-out walk in the same frame loaded the bags for the Wolves before Ford notched his first even collegiate homerun in grand fashion, bringing around four runs for Scarlet and the Gray to give them their first lead of the day at 10-7. The Wolves were able to add an insurance run in the top of the fourth, but that insurance dried up quickly as the Cavaliers were able to tally four runs in the bottom of the frame to pull the contest back level at 11.

The back-and-forth continued in the top of the fifth as Newberry was able to plate four runs in the frame with Marine driving in a pair of them with sophomore Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, P.R.) and Jolly tallying the other two. UVA Wise posted another pair in the bottom of the fifth, but the Wolves were able to match that effort in the top of the sixth to make the score 17-13. Newberry was able to further pull ahead in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs while the Cavaliers were able to add three to their tally, bringing the score to 19-16.

Though both teams would have runners in scoring position over the final two frames of action, neither one was able to capitalize on those opportunities as the Wolves wrapped up the with the three-run victory.