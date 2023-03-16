NEWBERRY COUNTY — Last Tuesday, the Whitmire Wolverines and the Newberry Bulldogs battled it out in Legends Stadium, some of the county’s most promising athletes went toe to toe for a full seven innings before a walk-off single by Whitmire senior Peyton Felker closed the curtains on the Bulldogs, 11-10.

Playing almost identical games, the two schools were tied going into the third inning. After a triple resulting in two runs was batted by senior Newberry pitcher Miyquan Darby; it seemed like the bigger school was starting to run away with the game. Darby was able to cross home plate himself later in the inning, leaving the score 4-1 as Whitmire began their two-run response.

In the fourth inning, the Wolverines caught up to the Bulldogs as they scored three runs, including two runs batted in on a single by senior catcher Will Livingston. The Bulldogs wouldn’t score again until the sixth inning, but Whitmire still kept the game out of reach at 9-8.

In the final inning, Newberry seemed poised to steal the win with another Darby triple to score the tying run before he later stole home plate. However, Livingston made it up to his Wolverine brothers in his final plate appearance after hitting a single and scoring off a sacrifice fly from the following batter, leaving things at 10-10. With only one out, Newberry walked the next batter before Peyton Felker played the hero. The win was credited to eighth grader Rhett Gilliam in relief of sophomore Blake Stribble and senior Jacob Dickerson.

After the game, winning coach Chris Martin was happy for Felker, but also highlighted #13’s bunting ability that set up a crucial score in the sixth inning.

“We are getting better and our goal is to be better in April and May than February and March. We want to win games that lead to championships (Region, District, Upper State, State). Our guys have been so mature this year and I want them to reap the benefits,” said Coach Chris Martin.