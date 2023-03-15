NEWBERRY — In the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released on Wednesday, March 8, the Newberry College women’s tennis team (10-1, 3-0 South Atlantic Conference) moved up 10 spots to No. 15 in the association’s Top 50 poll. It is the highest ranking of any South Atlantic Conference team.

This is the third poll released with team rankings during the 2022-23 academic year. In both previous polls, released on Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, the Wolves ranked just inside the poll at No. 25. The first two polls of the season ranked half the number of teams that today’s poll ranked.

The new poll also came the first rankings for individual players and doubles pairings. Reigning South Atlantic Conference player of the year, redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) were ranked No. 20 in the national doubles ranking. That is the highest ranking of any South Atlantic Conference doubles pair.

“This is a great achievement,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “It makes us proud and tells us we are doing things right. The girls are top 15 now and the year goal is to finish top 10. We are going to keep pushing.”