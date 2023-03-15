WISE, Va. — In their first time back on the diamond since last week’s historic victories, the Newberry college softball team (14-11, 2-4 South Atlantic Conference) came up just short in two late comeback attempts against the UVA Wise Cavaliers (4-14, 2-6 SAC).

The Wolves first lost game one 5-4 after the Cavaliers took the lead in the fifth inning. After falling behind six runs in the first inning of game two, the Wolves managed to make the game close, but still fell 8-7.

Freshman Jayla Jackson (Dillon) received the loss in game one. She pitched two innings in relief and gave up two runs, one of which was earned. Jackson also issued no walks during her time in the circle. Freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) continued her spectacular start to her college career as she hit two home runs and collected all four of Newberry’s RBIs in the first game.

Junior Ally Sullivan (Campobello) received the loss in game two for two-thirds of an inning pitched. Junior Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) and sophomore Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) pitched a combined five and one-third innings in relief and gave up just two runs and four hits. Sophomore designated player Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.) and junior right fielder Vanessa Wilson (Loganville, Ga.) each collected two hits and scored a run in the second game. Turner also reached base on a walk.

Game one:

Mattas got the scoring started early with a solo home run to center field in the top of the first inning.

The Cavaliers answered with a run of their own after a one-out bases loaded ground out scored the tying run. Foster struck out the next batter leaving two stranded in scoring position.

Both teams collected a base runner in the second inning but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. In the top of the third, Mattas reached base on an error by the Cavaliers’ third baseman and collected her second RBI of the day in the process.

Two innings later, after freshman shortstop Melanie Carr (Davie, Fla.) reached base off of a walk, Mattas hit another home run, this time over the left field fence, and put the Wolves up 4-1.

The lead did not last long as after a lead-off double from UVA Wise the second batter in the top of the bottom of the fifth hit a two-run home run. After a pitching change by the Wolves, the Cavaliers hit a second two-run home run to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Those were the final two runs scored in the game as UVA Wise took game one.

Game two:

The Wolves quickly found themselves down in game two as the Cavaliers hit a grand slam and a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 6-0 lead.

Sophomore second baseman Mady Brown (Winston-Salem, N.C.) scratched one back for the Wolves with an RBI to score Turner who lead off the top of the second inning with a walk.

In line with the other runs UVA Wise scored on the day, the Cavaliers added two more on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, putting them up 8-1.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Wolves put together their most productive inning of the day. A bases loaded walk scored the first run of the inning right before an error by the Cavaliers shortstop allowed two more runs to score. Carr singled through the right side of the infield to plate Brown from third and advanced the runner on second to take her place. Sophomore outfielder Leah Evans (Pageland) singled to score the team’s fifth run of the inning. Following a double play by the Cavaliers, junior designated player Sierra Brogdon reached on an error, scoring another run for the Wolves. The Wolves went back into the field for the bottom of the sixth with new life, now down just one run 8-7.

The Wolves did not go down without a fight as junior Hailey Hill (Summerville) doubled with two outs, but was left stranded on the next at bat and UVA Wise took game two 8-7.