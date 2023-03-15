WISE, Va. — The No. 15 Newberry College women’s tennis team (11-1, 4-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the UVA Wise Cavaliers (6-5, 0-2 SAC) with a 7-0 sweep. It is the second time this season the Wolves have completed a seven-point sweep.

Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France), the 20th ranked doubles pairing in Division II according to the ITA, gave up just one game en route to a 6-1 victory on court one. Freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) and junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) gave up just one more game than the Wolves did at the one as the pair claimed a 6-2 victory. Freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) fell on court three with a close 4-6 defeat, but with the Wolves winning on courts one and two, the scarlet and gray secured the doubles point.

The Wolves momentum carried into singles play as Castaneda claimed a two-set 6-0, 6-2 victory on court one. Chamoun won by the same score on court two but reversed the order of the sets, 6-2, 6-0. Cardenas then took a two-set victory on court four to secure the match for the Wolves. She took both sets 6-2. Freshman Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) then took a two set, 6-3, 6-2 victory on court six.

With the match decided the final two Wolves played a super set against their opponents from UVA Wise. Harfield cruised to a 8-1 victory on court five and Singh rounded out the match with a 9-7 victory on court three.

“Our team dominated the entire game,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “Outstanding performance from everyone. Let’s keep pushing.”