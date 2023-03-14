GREENWOOD — Heading back out to the course to wrap up action at the 2023 Spring Bearcat Classic, the Newberry College men’s golf team was able to secure a seventh place finish on the leader board that featured multiple top-40 teams and the number one team in the country in Anderson.

Senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) finished the highest for the Wolves on the week as he was able to wrap up a tie for sixth-place overall with a final round of one-over. Fellow senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) took home a 25th place finish overall as he wrapped up his Tuesday with a three-over 75.

Freshman Herman du Plessis (Johannesburg, Z.A.) shot his best round of the week in the third round, carding a two-under 70 to finish in a tie for 36th on the individual leader board. Sophomore Benny Fischer (Regensburg, Germany) shot a four-over 76 in his final round to finish in a tie for 46th overall while freshman Javier Borrego Martin (Salamanca, Spain) notched a tie for 96th on the week.