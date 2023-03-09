NEWBERRY – The Newberry College men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams achieved placement in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division II regional rankings.

The men’s team, ranked No. 10 in the Southeast region, earned top 10 status for the first time in program history. The women’s team currently occupies the No. 12 spot on the women’s chart in the Southeast region, the highest ranking in program history.

“We have a highly competitive conference and I’m proud to see our name on that list finally,” Mashario Morton, head men’s and women’s track and field coach, said. “This program is day and night from when I started four seasons ago and this is direct evidence of the progress we have made. We have gotten a taste of success, but we are not satisfied. We are hungry for more for sure.”

Jimmy Stephens, director of track and field/cross country, added: “It is great to see the hard work of the coaching staff and student-athletes pay off. We are ahead of where I thought we would be in our short-term and long-term goals. We strive to keep moving the ball forward every day.”