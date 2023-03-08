NEWBERRY COUNTY — The seasons are now in full swing for high school baseball and softball in Newberry County. Here is a look ahead at the upcoming season for the three Newberry County public schools.

Mid-Carolina Rebels:

With two players each from the baseball and softball teams (Jace Martin, Hayden Lake, Amber Hughes, Sarah Bryant) set to play at the next level, the Rebels are ready to fight. They opened the season at home Tuesday, March 7 with the boys facing rival Strom Thurmond High School and the ladies duking it out with their neighbors from Newberry High School.

Because there’s nothing like civilized hatred, Rebel baseball will take on rival Chapin this Saturday, March 11 at home. The boys will get their chance with the Newberry Bulldogs on Friday, March 10. Looking to make a statement early, the boys will also complete their season series against region foe Abbeville next week with games on March 14 and 17. The Rebels will host Whitmire on March 23 before taking a break from intra-county play until mid-April.

The Lady Rebel will look to finish the season series against Newberry in the first week. Hoping to hone their game early, they will take on the bulk of the region in the latter half of the season. This will include hosting region opponent Saluda on Senior Night, April 18. Facing rivals River Bluff and White Knoll in the next few weeks should make things interesting for Rebel Softball as well.

Newberry Bulldogs:

Newberry High School is looking forward to this season, with the Bulldogs having an all-tournament player (Liam Davenport, Red Bank Invitational) ready to finish what he started in preseason. The boys visited Whitmire for some intra-county play on Tuesday March 7, as the Lady Bulldogs got things started at Mid-Carolina.

The Bulldogs will have a contest against the Rebels in both halves of the season, but will start rivalry season early against Fountain Inn tonight at 6:00 p.m. at home. The Fountain Inn game will be the first of three straight home games, with neighbors Mid-Carolina and Whitmire visiting on March 10 and 14, respectively. The first two weeks of the season will be packed with implications as region enemies Ninety-Six and Saluda will be played, in addition to another bout with Fountain Inn.

Wasting no time, the Lady Bulldogs will finish the series with Mid-Carolina and take on Whitmire before we can even print our next issue. Their schedule is oozing with intensity as practically every game is high stakes. Whenever they aren’t playing a region opponent, it’s a game against local foes Whitmire or rival Clinton.

Whitmire Wolverines:

Whitmire was the first in the county to get things started, with the boys facing Fountain Inn and the ladies swinging away on Clinton on Monday, March 6. Yesterday, the Wolverines welcomed Newberry High School to the 2023 regular season. The Lady Wolverines will start conference play tonight, away against Calhoun Falls Charter School.

The Wolverines will be busy this month, with a string of region, intra-county, and rivalry games form March 14 to March 28. They’ll hope to complete a season sweep of rivals Dixie and Ware Shoals by March 31 so they can cruise into the playoffs to defend their district title and add to the trophy case.

Looking to show their brothers that they aren’t the only champs in Whitmire, the Lady Wolverines are ready to do work. They have a more relaxed schedule, but no less entertaining with consecutive games against rivals Dixie and Ware Shoals on March 16 and 21, then April 4 and April 11.