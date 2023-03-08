MT. PLEASANT — Despite several fought battles throughout the match, the No. 25 Newberry College women’s tennis team (9-1, 2-0 South Atlantic Conference) fell in an exhibition match to Division I College of Charleston (4-2), 7-0.

The Wolves tried out some new pairings in doubles play as junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) and freshman Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) each made their highest start of the season in doubles play against the Cougars. They fell by a score of 2-6. Redshirt senior Zulay Cardenas (Panama City, Panama) and freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) played their first match together of the season on court one. They fell to their opponents by a score of 2-6 as well. Junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) finished last, as they put up a few more points than their teammates, but still the pair ultimately fell to the Cougars 4-6.

With the Cougars securing the doubles point, singles play began between Newberry and the College of Charleston. Harfield completed her match first on court five, falling in two sets: 1-6, 2-6. Miralles was next to finish her match. Playing on court four, she fell by the inverse score of Harfield: 2-6, 1-6. Playing on court six, Vernon wrapped up her match next on court six, claiming an additional game than the Wolves who finished before her but still fell 2-6, 2-6.

Singh made her highest start of the season in singles play as well. She took three games in both sets, but fell 3-6, 3-6. Cardenas wrapped up her match fifth and forced an extra game in set one before falling 5-7. She then claimed four games in set two before falling 4-6. Castaneda wrapped things up for the day on court one. She took the first set to a 5-7 tiebreaker before falling 6-7. She then fell in the final set of the day 2-6 to her opponent.