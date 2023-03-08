NEWBERRY — An eight-goal third quarter ensured victory for the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team (5-1, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference) on Saturday evening over the visiting Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial (3-3, 0-1 SAC), as Newberry won, 15-8.

Leading the charge for the Wolves with hat tricks were Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) and Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill). James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.), Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) and Miles Jones (Jupiter, FLA.) each scored twice, and rounding out the scoring for the Wolves were Adrian Channell (Ontario, Canada), Lucas Hoyt (Cottage Grove, Minn.) and Sam Parent (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) with one apiece.

The Wolves got off to a hot start with three goals in the first three minutes of the game to take an early 3-0 lead, thanks to unassisted goals from Channell and Westmoreland, while Parent’s goal was assisted by Jones. Lincoln Memorial, though, scored three unanswered goals – including one with three seconds left in the quarter – and another at the start of the second quarter to take a 4-3 lead.

In fitting fashion, Newberry struck back with four straight goals over the final nine minutes of the first half to take a 7-4 lead. Two of Ryan’s three goals came during the stretch, sandwiched between goals from Jones and Reed. The Railsplitters broke their dry spell with a quick goal with just one second on the clock to bring the Newberry lead to 7-5 at the break.

That’s when the Wolves shut the door on the visitors.

Newberry outscored Lincoln Memorial 8-0 in the third quarter to take a commanding 10-goal, 15-5 lead into the fourth. Westmoreland started the scoring barrage at the 12:26 mark of the third, the assist going to Osorio. Reed buried the next two Wolves goals within a minute of each other to bring the advantage to 10-5. Jones then scored his second of the day, followed by goals from Osorio, Ryan and Hoyt – his first collegiate goal.

Goal No. 15 came at the hands of Osorio with only one tick left in the third off a beautiful feed from Maxwell.

Neither team scored again until the 6:00 mark of the last quarter when the Railsplitters broke through with their sixth of the evening. Two more LMU goals over the final three minutes brought the final score to 15-8.

The Wolves won the ground ball battle by one, 36-35, as well as the turnover battle by four. Kaleb Malyon (Cornwall, Ontario (Canada)) had a team-high seven ground balls on the evening, while also causing the most Railsplitter turnovers with three.