GAFFNEY — Making their first foray into conference play, the Newberry College (12-4, 0-1 SAC) baseball team found themselves on the unfavorable side of a 6-3 decision to the Saints of Limestone University on Saturday, March 4.

Freshman John Allen Forrester (West Columbia) led the Wolves with a pair of hits on the day while six other Newberry players were able to post a hit in the contest. Sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) and junior Jacob LeBron (Lexington) each notched an RBI in the contest. The Wolves had three different pitchers record multiple strikeouts in the loss.

After a quick first inning for both teams, the Wolves were able to get on the board first in the top of the second off a double steal that found junior Henry Gibson (Walterboro) crossing home plate to give Newberry the 1-0 lead. However, that lead did not last long as Limestone was able to post a pair of runs on the board in the bottom half of the frame, including one run scored on a close play at the plate, to take the 2-1 lead.

The Saints were able to add another run to their lead in the bottom of the third and though the Wolves were able to move a runner to third base in the top of the fourth, they were unable to capitalize on the opportunity, trailing 3-1 after four complete. Neither team found pay dirt in the fifth inning while Limestone was able to extend their lead by one with a solo shot in the sixth.

Newberry started to grease the wheel in the top of the seventh as they were able to plate a pair of runs to bring the margin back to just one run. A trio of singles brought around a pair of runs, also leaving a pair of runners on the base path as well. However, a pivotal strikeout from the Saint hurler brought the Newberry inning to a close.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, they were outscored 2-0 over the final two innings of action, taking the 6-3 loss in the league opener.